Newly-wed couple Keith Sequiera and Rochelle Rao are enjoying honeymoon at an exotic island in Indonesia

Mumbai: Newly wed couple Keith Sequiera and Rochelle Rao is enjoying honeymoon at exotic island in Indonesia. Keith and Rochello got hitched on March 3 in Mahibalipuram in Tamil Nadu in a hush hush ceremony and the pictures of the couples white beach wedding were so stunning that they broke internet the following day. Keith & Rochelle immediately took off to an undisclosed location for their honeymoon keeping their family and friends wondering. The couple returned to the bay earlier this week.

Talking about the wedding and honeymoon Rochelle said, ” We wanted to cut off from the outside world from the moment we boarded the flight, so we switched off our phones and electronic devices setting our hearts and minds towards sand and sea. Our choice was the quaint and isolated island ‘Gili Meno’ off the coast of Lombok Indonesia. On the island we stayed at a beautiful boutique villa situated right on a white sand beach and just a few feet away from beautiful corals. In our usual style, we chose a homestay to ensure we would get a real taste of the local Indonesian culture.

Keith further shares, ‘I generally prefer relaxing by the beach but decided to try ‘my wife’s’ adventurous way of doing things this time around. She actually managed to convince me to go Paragliding, we went scuba diving & also spent hours snorkeling just meters from our villa. Our phones were not reachable & we lived in the moment there. This is definitely one of the best trips we’ve had together & all the more special as we were on our honeymoon.’