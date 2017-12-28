New Year 2018: Here’s where Bollywood celebs will be on New Year’s Eve

After the Christmas celebration, Bollywood stars like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez are gearing up to welcome New Year 2018 in their favourite destination place. They keep us updating with pictures and videos on social media; check out the list below:

Ansushka Sharma

The newly-wed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will have their first New-Year together post marriage in South Africa. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai International airport late Wednesday night with the other cricketers. Virat sported a casual look in the Team India tracksuit, Anushka looked gorgeous in a black and white jumpsuit and black jacket.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is chilling in Singapore with her best friend. She is keeps her fans updated by sharing a picture of her special moments on Instagram. She captioned the picture, “wake me when it’s summer”, Another picture she captioned, “I like me better when I’m with youu”.

Bum bum tam tam ⚠️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 27, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is on a family vacation with wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Aarav and Nitara at his favourite holidy detincation Cape Town. Akshay shared a picture along with the caption, “Deep blue sea and skies to match, long conversations and fishing for a catch :)”

Also Akshay wife Twinkle shared a picture with the caption, “I want to be like a child again-to climb trees and perch on branches, only because the tree exists and so do I… #treehuggers #familyfunday #capetown”

Deepika Padukone

Padmavati actor Deepika Padukone is enjoying the chilly weather of Vienna alone. It was expected that Deepika will spend her holiday season with her alleged beau Ranveer Singh but it seems that she has taken off on a trip to Austria minus the actor. While Ranveer is in London promoting the English Premier League. While media reports were abuzz about Deepika joining the actor to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Europe.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is vacationing in her home country Sri Lanka with her family.

Famfam ⭐️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 27, 2017 at 8:58pm PST

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur were spotted at Mumbai International airport two days back. It is reported that, Saifeena are travelling to Europe for New Year bash.

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor shared a picture form Los Angeles with her girl gang for New Year celebration. She was seen enjoying each and every moment with her bestie.

LA FINDINGS!!!! #myfavgirls #lostangelsoflosangeles A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Dec 27, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

Cray! A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Dec 27, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Red nosed reindeers in d snow!! A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Dec 27, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

Madhuri Dixit

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit is travelling with husband Sriram Madhav Nene to Japan for a vacation. She captioned the picture, “The journey continues in Japan…”

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Dec 27, 2017 at 4:49pm PST

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla is off to Africa for holidays. She shared a picture along with the caption, “Was circling over Dubai for almost two hours due to fog! Anyway holiday time… Off to wonderful Africa! Happy Holidays”

Was circling over Dubai for almost two hours due to fog! Anyway holiday time… Off to wonderful Africa! Happy Holidays 😎😇😇 pic.twitter.com/QMdbvs6G28 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) December 27, 2017

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is off to Dubai with husband Daniel Weber to welcome 2018. Daniel shared a picture along with caption, “Workout done. Easy to workout with this workout partner to motivate you 😉 @SunnyLeone off to Dubai !!!”

Gm ;). Workout done. Easy to workout with this workout partner to motivate you 😉 @SunnyLeone off to Dubai !!! pic.twitter.com/olW342UNC8 — Daniel Weber (@DanielWeber99) December 27, 2017

Rajkummar Rao

Newton actor Rajkummar Rao is in Thailand with his lady love Patralekha. The duo will first attend a friend’s wedding there and then will be welcoming 2018 there. Rajkummar shared his picture with Patralekha and wrote, “Being mad with @patralekhaa. #kohsamui #thailand.”