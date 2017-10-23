New song of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Dhinchak Pooja, Afreen Fathima Bewafa Hai, sets the internet of fire

As we all know, cringe pop singer Dhinchak Pooja has recently entered the Bigg Boss 11 house as wild card contestant. But do you know, the internet sensation cares for her fans so much that she uploaded her new song just before entering the house.

Yes, before making an entry in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Dhinchak Pooja put her new song video on the internet which titled, Afreen Fathima Bewafa Hai. Ever since the song has been uploaded on the internet, it’s gone viral on the internet.

Watch the new song of Dhinchak Pooja here:

In the song Afreen Fathima Bewafa Hai, the 24-year-old YouTube sensation stresses out the major issue of heartbreaks but in a weird way. Dhinchak Pooja is seen crooning about a girl who is a heartbreaker.

Unbelievably, the song has been uploaded on Friday night and since then it has already garnered 6.24 lakh views on YouTube. Well, Dhinchak Pooja has already become much popular for her not so ear-friendly songs like Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, Dilon Ka Shooter, Swag Wali Topi and so on.

Thus, let’s see how people would react to her new song Afreen Fathima Bewafa Hai.