‘New Rules’ singer Dua Lipa in a saree is smitten by Indian culture; see pic

Famous for singles like “Be the One” and “New Rules”, Hollywood singer and song writer, Dua Lipa was recently in India for her concert. While her concert in India which was quite a hit, it seems that the beauty of India and its traditions caught Dua’s eyes and therefore in spite of leaving the country after her concert got over she decided to stroll on the streets of India.

Dua not only visited Ganesh temple in Jaipur, but also like a perfect Indian woman donned a blue silk saree. She shared some pictures of herself where she is seen offering her prayers to Lord Ganesh. She also described how a women outside the temple taught Dua to wear a saree and with their help Dua even distributed sweets inside and outside the temple.

Her caption read as, “At the Ganesh Temple in Jaipur. A lady outside the temple helped me and taught me how to put on my sari before I entered. We joined in with the locals and offered sweet treats to the Gods and the people inside.” Check out the picture below

In her 2 weeklong trip to India, apart from visiting temple in Jaipur she also visited Ranthambore National Park for tiger seeing. The singer also went to Goa with her boyfriend. Check out the pictures below.