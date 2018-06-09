‘New friends in B-town! Kangana Ranaut sweats it out in the gym with her new buddy Sophie Choudry in London

Celebrities have a strict formula to stay in shape and healthy and that is to never miss their gym sessions. Their workout routine changes according to their schedule but the training sessions continue in one form or another. They perform different physical workout routines as some opt for Pilates, aerial yoga, some perform yoga and some work it out at the gym. Kangana Ranaut is one such actress who never misses a day in the gym.

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy with the shooting of Mental Hai Kya, is all set to begin her next schedule in London. She has already the beautiful place and is gearing up by sweating it out in the gym. Kangana also had a new gym buddy recently, Sophie Choudry, who joined her during the workout session. Team Kangana Ranaut shared the video and wrote, “Werking Out!!! Bootiful ladies #KanganaRanaut & @sophie_choudry sweat it out in #London ahead of #Queen’s shooting schedule ahead of #MentalHaiKya.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in two movies next year- one is Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao and other is Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi in which she is starring as Rani Lakshmibai.