New couple in B-town? Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora spotted together in the same car; see pics

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s rumoured affair grabbed eyeballs in the past. With Arjun being single and Malaika moved on from her marriage to Arbaaz Khan the two seem to have found solace in each other’s company. Recently, Sandeep Khosla threw a party on Saturday night and it was this couple who raised brows are they arrived in the same car.

Interestingly the duo made no efforts to shy away from the paparazzi and it buzz is to be taken seriously, the two might just come out in open.



View this post on Instagram #arjunkapoor and #malaikaarorakhan snapped in Juhu at a party @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 6, 2018 at 3:04pm PDT

Earlier they had also been spotted at the Lakme Fashion Week and also sat together for a show. In an interview to DNA in 2016, Malaika had addressed the speculation about her rapport with Arjun and said, “Arjun is a very good friend of mine. But people give a very different meaning to it which isn’t true.”

“Malaika is no longer keen to hide her proximity to Arjun. When she was with Arbaaz, the Khan family, especially Salman, made their disapproval very clear. But now that she has broken away from Arbaaz, she sees no reason to be coy about her closeness to Arjun. Besides, Arbaaz is also seeing someone else now,” Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.