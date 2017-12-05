New best friends of B-town Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif prove their friendship

Friendships are forever made and forfeited in the world of Bollywood, but every now and then there are friendships made which last a lifetime. And one such friendship seems to be budding between Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The two who recently partied together at Shah Rukh Khan 52nd birthday hit it off with selfies together and haven’t stopped since then.

twinning & winning 💪🙌

If that wasn’t enough, taking their friendship to the next level the duo, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are also part of the show Vogue BFF hosted by Neha Dhupia. Sharing an image from the show Alia Bhatt took to the social networking site Instagram posting an image that will certainly give you friendship goals. Posting the image Alia added, “twinning & winning”. Following suit not far behind was Katrina Kaif who shared another image adding, “BFF #twinning with @aliaabhatt”.

BFF ❤️💄🌟💃🌺❤️️#twinning with @aliaabhatt A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:17am PST

Interestingly, the duo both decided to sport similar colour tone with black skits and white shirts. Sharing a boomerang from their shoot Katrina Kaif posted, “Serious stuff with BFF love u @nehadhupia ??credit by my dearest @anaitashroffadajania”.

Serious stuff with BFF 👗💄🌟❤️️love u @nehadhupia 📸credit by my dearest @anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:48am PST

Back on the work front, Alia Bhatt who was last seen in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania recently wrapped up shooting for the Meghna Gulzar film Raazi, post which she will also be seen in Karan Johar’s production Brahmastra that is being directed by Ayan Mukherji and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy that also stars Ranveer Singh. On the other hand Katrina Kaif will soon be seen alongside Salman Khan in the film Tiger Zinda Hai followed by the Aamir Khan – Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan and the yet untitled Anand L Rai film that also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.