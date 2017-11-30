Never involved in any ‘inappropriate behavior’: Geoffrey Rush

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Geoffrey Rush has denied allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” levelled against him, claiming his conduct has always been beyond reproach.

A now deleted news report in Australia’s Daily Telegraph stated that Sydney Theatre Company received a complaint against the Oscar-winner, who starred in the company’s adaptation of King Lear in 2015, of misconduct.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Rush’s lawyers, in multiple statements, said, “In this current environment, ‘inappropriate behaviour’ may mean abuse, bullying or other forms of reprehensible activity.

“These are matters that deserve forthright and objective levels of discussion. It must be made clear from the outset that Mr Rush abhors any form of maltreatment of any person in any form,” they added.

The statement also said that “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor has not been made aware of the “nature of the complaint” against him.

“In the circumstances, if such a statement has been issued by the STC it is both irresponsible and highly damaging to say the least.

“Your ‘understanding’ of what has occurred is, with the greatest respect, simply fishing and unfounded. It does not warrant comment except that it is false and untrue,” the statement read.