Never been more sure of anything like this, says Aashka on marriage

Mumbai: Aashka Goradia is set to marry her American beau Brent Goble this winter and the TV actress says they may have had a short courtship period but she is sure about settling down with him.

Aashka met Brent, a weapons instructor, at a Calvin Harris concert in the US, and the two hit it off immediately. They got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in December last year.

“My family knew about Brent popping a question before I did, my parents believe that Brent is a blessing. On learning about us the first time, my father completely supported me. “We are tying a knot this winter and I have never been more sure of anything like this,” Aashka told PTI.

The two are currently being seen on dance reality show “Nach Baliye”.

The actress says it is a big challenge to perform a new dance form every week but with a partner like Brent, who is a “better dancer”, things become a little easy.

When asked about her reason to participate on the show, she says, “The way our story has shaped up over the course of last year, our relationship is one big joyous adventure…

“…Everything we do together becomes magical, after Brent left his business, friend and an entire life he had with comforts, for me, ‘Nach Baliye’ becomes a stage where we get to live our story through dance.”

Aashka, who was last seen in “Naagin 2” in a negative role, says she now wants to try her hands at romance drama.

“From a girl next door to a l’il age girl to vamps and reality shows and to being a financial advisor, my fifteen years of journey has been very fulfilling challenging and full of new things. Next show I wanna do is full of Romance and love,” she says.