Netizens divided over Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi celebrating birthday just days after mother’s death

Late Sridevi’s eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 21st birthday on March 6 and it was like a small family reunion as she celebrated the special with entire Kapoor family including father Boney Kapoor, cousin Sonam Kapoor, step-sister Anshula, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya and others. This was Janhvi’s first birthday since the death of her mother. But netizens of Instagram slammed Janhvi and her family for celebrating her birthday with a ‘smile on face’ just 10 days after Sridevi’s demise.

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of the birthday celebration. While some slammed the budding actress, others came in support and applaud her for putting a smile despite the loss of their loved one. A user said, “U mother died not less than 10 days ……………others all are feeling very sad about it and u are enjoying your bday ……….emotionless ppl(sic),”

Other user named @mosu_imu commented, “Kesi beti h apni ma ko mare 10 din huve h aur dhumdham se birthday mana rahi h.” Meanwhile, a user @shanatic_forever gave strong reply and praised Janhvi for being strong and wrote, “It’s hard to tell how someone is feeling!Just because they are celebrating it definitely not means they are not sad!! It’s good if you are happy to see them happy! Only a strong heart can smile after such a big loss!! [sic]”

Another user wrote, “No amount of birthday cakes can fill the void that is missing. running away from sadness doesn’t let u recover. Time heals everything. I just cant blv the strength of the daughters. They are incredible(sic).”