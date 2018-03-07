Netizens can’t get enough of Renuka Shahane’s dialogue from 3 Storeys!

3 Storeys brought to audience a never seen before avatar of Renuka Shahane as Aunty Flory, with it the glimpses of the film also gave the netizens a dialogue to inspire memes.

Social media has broken into a frenzy, with Renuka Shahane’s dialogue “Problem Nahi, Pain Hai”.

The dialogue now finds itself viral on the internet with a number of memes attributed to it.

Here are some of the memes for the laughs :

"Toh phir problem kya hai?" A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on Mar 5, 2018 at 10:43pm PST

It is known. A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on Mar 5, 2018 at 12:29am PST

Ye ek aisa dard hai

Jo kabhi kam nai hoga 😂 pic.twitter.com/DNFBwl7Tcq — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) March 7, 2018

Renuka Shahane’s character from 3 Storeys has generated immense buzz as the talented actress has undergone a tremendous transformation for her role in the film.

Renuka has received praise for her transformation as she looks totally unrecognizable in the film.

The first look, posters, and even the trailer created a lot of buzz around Renuka’s character.

3 Storeys is directed by debutante director Arjun Mukerjee, who has had a history of AD filmmaking.

Produced by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar, the story promises to make you wonder about people’s ‘real’ faces.

3 Storeys, presented by B4U Motion Pictures and produced by Excel Entertainment, releases on 9th March 2018.