Netflix, MRC admits Spacey investigated for ‘incident’ on ‘House of Cards’

Washington: The producers of blockbuster series ‘House of Cards’ have come up with an explosive revelation about Kevin Spacey amid allegations of unwanted sexual advances by many people.

According to Deadline, the producers, Netflix and Media Rights Company confirmed that they investigated a complaint about Kevin Spacey’s behaviour on set during the hit Netflix drama’s first season.

MRC issued a statement on the matter, which read, “During our first year of production in 2012, someone on the crew shared a complaint about a specific remark and gesture made by Kevin Spacey. Immediate action was taken following our review of the situation and we are confident the issue was resolved promptly to the satisfaction of all involved.”

The statement also added, “MRC will continue to thoroughly investigate all current claims and any new claims that are formally brought to our attention.”

Though Netflix says it “is not aware of any other incidents involving Kevin Spacey on-set,” MRC has set up an “anonymous complaint hotline, crisis counselors, and sexual harassment legal advisors for the crew” of the multiple Emmy nominated series.

Netflix has also released a new statement, which read, “When the allegations broke about Kevin Spacey on Sunday night, in conjunction with MRC, we sent a representative to set on Monday morning. Netflix was just made aware of one incident, five years ago, that we were informed was resolved swiftly.”

Meanwhile, CNN has reported that eight anonymous employees and former employees from the ‘House of Cards’ set have come forward with claims about the actor’s alleged “predatory” behaviour.

A former production assistant claimed Spacey sexually assaulted him during one of series’ early seasons.

This all started after ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ actor claimed that Spacey made “unwanted sexual advance” on him, when he was just 14.

Spacey issued a statement of his own saying he does not recall the incident over 30-years ago that supposedly occurred in his NYC apartment but that he was “horrified” by the story.

That apology of sorts was overshadowed and tainted in the minds of many when the ‘House of Cards’ actor also used the occasion to announce that he now chooses “to live as a gay man”.

Just over 12-hours later after these allegations, Netflix officially pulled the plug on any more seasons of beyond a Season 6 next year.