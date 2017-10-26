Neil Nitin Mukesh says, changed gym routine for ‘Saaho’

Mumbai: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, busy with multilingual film “Saaho“, says he has changed his gym and weight gain routine for the action sequences in the movie. “I am preparing for action sequences in ‘Saaho’, so I have changed my gym and weight gain routine. It is really a superb experience working in a film like ‘Saaho’ opposite ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas,” Neil said here.

Nein plays negative lead in the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer. “I am having lot of fun while working with him (Prabhas), but at the same time it is difficult because we are shooting the film in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi simultaneously. So, after each shot, our language gets changed, but our shot remains the same.

“So we have to maintain our expressions in sync with the language in which we are shooting in. It becomes difficult to be in the character and maintain the body language of that character, but I have no complaints because I am getting to learn a lot.”

Neil is currently garnering praise for his recently released film “Golmaal Again“. Happy with the success, he said: “I’m grateful that the audience has given me so much love and appreciation for my character in the film. it was a difficult film for me to do because in a film like ‘Golmaal Again’ you can easily get sidelined with the presence of a huge cast. But (director Rohit Shetty) managed to give each character in the film his/her own identity.”

Neil could not be a part of the movie’s promotions due to the busy schedule of his other movie “Firrkie”.