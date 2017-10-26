Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Entertainment / Neil Nitin Mukesh says, changed gym routine for ‘Saaho’

Neil Nitin Mukesh says, changed gym routine for ‘Saaho’

— By IANS | Oct 26, 2017 02:10 pm
FOLLOW US:

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Saaho, Neil Nitin Mukesh gym routine, Golmaal Again, Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, busy with multilingual film “Saaho“, says he has changed his gym and weight gain routine for the action sequences in the movie. “I am preparing for action sequences in ‘Saaho’, so I have changed my gym and weight gain routine. It is really a superb experience working in a film like ‘Saaho’ opposite ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas,” Neil said here.

Nein plays negative lead in the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer. “I am having lot of fun while working with him (Prabhas), but at the same time it is difficult because we are shooting the film in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi simultaneously. So, after each shot, our language gets changed, but our shot remains the same.

“So we have to maintain our expressions in sync with the language in which we are shooting in. It becomes difficult to be in the character and maintain the body language of that character, but I have no complaints because I am getting to learn a lot.”


Neil is currently garnering praise for his recently released film “Golmaal Again“. Happy with the success, he said: “I’m grateful that the audience has given me so much love and appreciation for my character in the film. it was a difficult film for me to do because in a film like ‘Golmaal Again’ you can easily get sidelined with the presence of a huge cast. But (director Rohit Shetty) managed to give each character in the film his/her own identity.”

Neil could not be a part of the movie’s promotions due to the busy schedule of his other movie “Firrkie”.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…