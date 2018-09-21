Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini blessed with baby girl

Mumbai: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini were on Thursday afternoon blessed with a daughter, said a source close to the family. Rukmini delivered the newborn at the Breach Candy Hospital here around 3:30 p.m., the source told IANS.

In April, Neil had announced via Instagram that they were going to become parents soon, and that they were “very excited” for the next phase in their life. “We are okay with a baby girl or a baby boy as long as the baby is healthy,” Neil had earlier said in a statement.

Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged match and they had a courtship of one month. The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like “Johnny Gaddaar”, “New York”, “David” and “7 Khoon Maaf”.