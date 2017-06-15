Neil Nitin Mukesh looks similar to Sanjay Gandhi in new ‘Indu Sarkar’ poster

New Delhi: The second poster of award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Indu Sarkar’ is out and shows actor Neil Nitin Mukesh in his Sanjay Gandhi avatar.

Neil posted the look on his Twitter handle and wrote alongside, “28th July 2017. In my most daring character potryed on screen ever. #indusarkar @imbhandarkar. @IamKirtiKulhari @AnupamPkher”

He looks uncannily similar to Gandhi, the late Indian politician he is portraying!

‘Indu Sarka,’ a film on the Indian emergency of 1975, is all set for a July 28 release.

The film will see Supriya Vinod playing former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. It also stars Kirti Kulhari and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.