Neha Sharma gets slut-shammed for posting a bold picture on Instagram

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 22, 2018 04:05 pm
Bollywood actresses getting slut-shamed is not new and the list features many top rated actresses. And the latest one to join is ‘Crook’ actress Neha Sharma. Neha has been away from the silver screen for quite a while now and she recently found herself at the receiving end as she was slut-shamed by fans for posting some sultry pictures on Instagram.

In the pictures, Neha is seen wearing a minimal make-up, letting her hair down and she is looking so beautiful and seductive. But the trollers started shaming her for posting pictures wearing a revealing outfit.

Meanwhile, on the work-front, Neha made her Bollywood debut with ‘Crook’ opposite Emraan Hashmi. She was then seen in ‘Tum Bin 2’ and Arjun Kapoor-Anil Kapoor starrer ‘Mubarakan’ last year.

