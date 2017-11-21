Neha Sharma Birthday Special: Gorgeous pictures of the Mubarakan actress

Mubarakan actress Neha Sharma, who was known for the role of Nafisa Ali Khan, turns 30th today. She was born on November 21, 1987 in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Her father Ajit Sharma is a businessman turned politician and the MLA of Bhagalpur of Indian National Congress party.

She likes cooking, listening music, reading and dancing. Neha Sharma is a trained Kathak dancer. She has also learnt Latin dancing – Salsa, Merengue, Jive and Jazz from pineapple dance studio in London.

She is a style inspiration. Sharma also aspires to launch her own clothing label.

Talking about her acting career, she has act in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films. She made her debut from Crook: It’s Good To be Bad in 2010, which was a flop. After that, she featured in Teri Meri Kahaani, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kriti, Tum Bin II, and Mubarakan.

On the special day, let’s check out some of her gorgeous picture from her Instagram page.

Best times are times spent with family #aboutlastnight #sushitime🍣 A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on Nov 8, 2017 at 2:52am PST

Sometimes you just stumble upon things that brighten up your day..thank you @rahuljhangiani for the click📷📷 A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

Always wonderful to watch your new release with family..sissy time with @aishasharma25..missed you bhai and @reetika1408 ❤️ thank u @demebygabriella for those lovely pants..red truly is a color of celebration😬 A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Thank you guys for the lovely outfit..@rizwanssk and @farahsanjana …ready for my solo press conference #Dubai ❤️ A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on Oct 5, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

Loving this @coverstoryfsl outfit..Thanks team @instagladucame ..#solo promotions #solo #3daystogo A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

#9daystogo #gosolo A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on Sep 24, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

#throwbackthursday #disneylandisthehappiestplaceonearth A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

Let’s make Monday’s full of cuddles and kisses..❤️ A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

Dressed up in @svacouture for the evening…earrings courtesy @mahesh_notandass A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Channelling my desi girl vibe..love wearing my Indian these days..thank u guys for the look❤️ @rimple_harpreet_narula for this lovely outfit @fizzygoblet for my lovely shoes @mahesh_notandass for the lovely earings @elevate_promotions A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:57am PDT