Neha Sharma Birthday Special: Gorgeous pictures of the Mubarakan actress
Mubarakan actress Neha Sharma, who was known for the role of Nafisa Ali Khan, turns 30th today. She was born on November 21, 1987 in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Her father Ajit Sharma is a businessman turned politician and the MLA of Bhagalpur of Indian National Congress party.
She likes cooking, listening music, reading and dancing. Neha Sharma is a trained Kathak dancer. She has also learnt Latin dancing – Salsa, Merengue, Jive and Jazz from pineapple dance studio in London.
She is a style inspiration. Sharma also aspires to launch her own clothing label.
Talking about her acting career, she has act in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films. She made her debut from Crook: It’s Good To be Bad in 2010, which was a flop. After that, she featured in Teri Meri Kahaani, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kriti, Tum Bin II, and Mubarakan.
On the special day, let’s check out some of her gorgeous picture from her Instagram page.