Neha Kakkar apologises to alleged boyfriend Himansh Kohli; read to know why

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli are good friends, and we all know that their Instagram accounts are filled with candid pictures of each other. However, there are some rumours which say that the both of them are dating each other, and are in a relationship. But they never confirmed it on any public platform; they always say they are good friends.

Recently, Neha revealed that the Sweetiee weds NRI actor got brutally trolled because of her Instagram post.

The singer made the confession on the sets of TV show, High Fever…Dance Ka Naya Tevar. In a statement to IANS, Neha revealed the incident when the actor found himself at the receiving end of a lot of flak. In a statement, she said, “Himansh is usually very caring and sweet with me and I’m used to that kind of concern. I remember this moment when Himansh had spoken very rudely with me and I took it really seriously and posted it on Instagram. He got trolled for it. I just want to say sorry for doing that.”

Well they both complement each other really well, and they can be spotted together very often. They even did a music video together Oh Humsafar, and their sizzling chemistry left everyone in surprise.