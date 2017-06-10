Negativity is in fashion: Shruti Haasan on social media trolls

New Delhi: Actor Shruti Haasan is no new to trolls on social media, whether that’s for her alleged lip job or for being fat-shamed, after gaining weight for her recently released film ‘Behen Hogi Teri.’

But she doesn’t get affected by these any more!

During an interaction with ANI, the 31-year-old actress said that negativity is in fashion at the moment.

“I don’t get bothered with that, as I feel like it is not just social media, it’s the reflection of life and moods and life. That’s kind of the phase we are going through. I don’t know if people agree, but it is generally a sort of negative phase. People think it is ok to judge or put down very easily and social media gives you the courage to do what you would have never done in person,” she said.

Adding, “I don’t really get affected by it because other people’s opinions have never affected me. Honestly, if each and every one of us sat down and took everything that’s said, then wouldn’t have been doing our jobs or leaving the house.”

The ‘Gabbar is Back’ actress was in Gurgaon yesterday to launch Philip Lighting’s ‘Hue Ambience’ range.

Shruti, who is the face for Philips, when asked about the similarity between her and the brand, she said, “We both are bright.”

On the work front, she had her comic caper ‘Behen Hogi Teri’ released yesterday, which also stars Rajkumar Rao.

Presently, the ‘Welcome Back’ actress is shooting for next film, father Kamal Haasan’s directorial venture, ‘Sabaash Naidu.’