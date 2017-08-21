Neetu Wadhwa to appear in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’

Mumbai: Actress Neetu Wadhwa will next be seen in a dance sequence in popular TV show “Kumkum Bhagya”.

“I am really glad to get the opportunity to perform as a celebrity guest in the popular show. My selection has been done by Ekta Kapoor herself. I was informed that she loved me for my cute face. Even my dance was loved by all,” Neetu said in a statement.

“I am on cloud nine. Will love to continue to be part for Ekta’s show as she is a humble person and helps artists to grow. Working with her is always blessing from God,” she added.

Neetu, who has previously appeared in shows like “Laagi Tujhse Lagan”, “Mamta”, “Raja Ki Ayegi Barat” and “Yeh Tera Ghar Yeh Mera Ghar”, will be seen dancing on numbers like “Mehboob mere” from “Fiza” and “Mashallah” from “Ek Tha Tiger”.