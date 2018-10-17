Neetu Kapoor shares picture of her ‘strength’ during difficult times

Actor Rishi Kapoor is suffering from an undisclosed illness and currently, he is in New York for treatment. To support him in his crucial times, wife Neetu and son Ranbir Kapoor are with him. Mrs Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her son, where the actor is seen walking on the streets of NYC with his backpack. The veteran actress wrote, “The strength ❤”.

The picture is quite overwhelming and it shows the bonding between Neetu and Ranbir.



View this post on Instagram The strength ❤️ A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Oct 16, 2018 at 8:06pm PDT

On the other hand Ranbir’s alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt too is in NYC, and pictures of them from the streets of NYC went viral.

Ranbir Kapoor, is expected to return to Mumbai soon as the actor’s sister will take his place to be at their father’s side. Also, he will be resuming shooting for Brahmastra in Mumbai. Speaking of the upcoming film, for the first time ever, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space.