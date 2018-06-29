Neetu Kapoor approves of Alia Bhatt with just an emoji

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the new favourite couple of Bollywood, they made their appearance together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception which sparked the rumours of dating. This time they avoided arriving together at Akash Ambani’s pre engagement party but Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor did not fail to appreciate Alia on Instagram.

पलट ✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 28, 2018 at 5:15am PDT



Instagram exchanges between Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have taken place quite frequently in the recent past.

The Ambani’s hosted a grand pre-engagement party for Akash Ambani and his fiancee Shloka Mehta on Thursday, for which Alia opted for a custom made brocade saree from the studios of Manish Malhotra and paired it with pretty kaan baalis from the shelves of Amrapali.

Ranbir confirmed about their relationship in a special GQ interview, said it’s still new and needs time to breathe. On the other hand, Alia decided not to comment on her personal life.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in the upcoming Ayan Mukherjee’s directorial ‘Brahmastra’, they will be sharing screen space with legend Amitabh Bachchan.