Neeraj Vora reason behind my foray into comedy: Akshay Kumar

— By IANS | Dec 14, 2017 11:47 am
Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar says he ventured into comedy genre because of late filmmaker and actor Neeraj Vora, Akshay on Thursday tweeted that Vora was a multi-talented man.

“One of the main reasons behind my foray into comedy, saddened to hear about the demise of Neeraj Vora a multi-talented man, writer, director, actor… A mini industry by himself, learnt so much from him. RIP,” Akshay tweeted.

Vora died here early on Thursday, months after being comatose, his family member said.

Akshay and Vora together have worked in films like “Awara Paagal Deewana”, “Deewane Huye Paagal”, “Ajnabee”, “Hera Pheri” and “Phir Hera Pheri”.

Vora wrote “Rangeela”, directed “Phir Hera Pheri” and acted in “Bol Bachchan” among several other projects.

