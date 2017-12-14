Neeraj Pandey explains what does Aiyaary mean!

Bollywood will welcome the year 2018 with Neeraj Pandey’s directorial Aiyaary releasing on 26th January. After MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the filmmaker has helmed the Sidharth Malhotra – Manoj Bajpayee project. The title and the fresh casting of the film have created immense intrigue.

The subject of the film itself lends it to be a Republic day release. Neeraj Pandey has emerged out to be an expert voice with Films that are made against the backdrop of Intelligence Agencies, armed forces etc. The director is known to helm Films that are inspired by true events and that element has struck a strong chord with audiences. The director is known for films like A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby.

Neeraj Pandey explains, “Aiyaary has been a special project with a very exciting ensemble. ‘Aiyaary’ means, the ultimate trickery. The word ‘Aiyaary’ fabulously sums up what a Soldier resorts to ultimately in the face of extreme crisis. His intelligence, sharpness and wit not only bedazzles the his own troop but also earns him the respect of his enemies.”

The title of the film explains the term as a person who is a chameleon in character and works towards mastering in all given situation. It means master of Beharoooiya. Makers Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia have shot the film across London, Delhi and Kashmir. With Aiyaary, Neeraj Pandey is coming back with the Republic day release, a film that has a power-packed star cast and intriguing storyline.

Aiyaary stars an ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Chopra, Rakulpreet, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah. Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents ‘Aiyaary’ A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 26th January 2018.