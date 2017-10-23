Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s shocking revelation: I had a plain aim, go to her house, make love and leave

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actor Bollywood has ever got. But there are some mysteries related to his life, which will be revealed when his biography will be out in market in sometime. But, before that some excerpts from the book, related to his relationships, are already creating ripples.

In his memoir, for the first time ever, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened up about the women in his life. Not many were aware of Nawaz’s equation with Niharika Singh, who starred with him in Miss Lovely. Niharika, who made her acting debut with the film in 2012, was in a physical relationship with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, according to Spotboye.

Nawaz has made some shocking revelations about his love affair with Niharika Singh, and how it all started in the book.

Nawaz reveals in his biography, “Niharika was an intelligent girl. Being an actor herself meant that she knew and understood my struggle for work… She would call me in frequent spurts throughout the day demanding to know of my whereabouts… (Then) The regularity of the questions felt like being nagged non–stop…”

“Niharika obviously expected some of the sweet conversations that lovers have, to take place between us. But I was quite a selfish b*****d. I had a plain aim: go to her house, make out and leave. I couldn’t talk lovey-dovey too much. It finally struck her that I was a rascal who cared only for himself,” he added further.