Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s former girlfriend Sunita Rajwar sues actor for defaming her in memoir

Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s former girlfriend, Sunita Rajwar, has sent a legal notice of Rs 2 crore to the actor for allegedly sullying her image and lying about details of their break-up.

Few days ago, the noted TV actor notified Nawazuddin, co-author Rituparna Chatterjee and publishers of the book. Sunita’s notice states that she has dumped Nawaz for his figment imagination and not because he was poor.

She stated to leading saying that, “I didn’t leave you because of your poverty but because of your poor thinking. You have proved with your biography that you are even poorer that the Nawaz I knew back then. You never knew how to respect women then and you haven’t learned to even now,” Sunita further said in the post in Hindi, adding that the actor is a “sympathy-seeker.”

“The truth is, at the time of our relationship, his family’s background was better than mine. It’s scary to see a successful man like him be so insecure,” she wrote.

The notice says that they have committed an offence under the section 499 of Indian Penal Code and have rendered themselves liable to pay for the damages. It also demands an unconditional apology. The notice adds that the Rs 2 crore will be used by her not for personal gains, but will be donated to charity.