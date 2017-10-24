Nawazuddin Siddiqui willing to exploit, disrespect women: Niharika Singh’s hard-hitting response on fling with actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has openly accepted he had a physical relationship with his former co-star Niharika Singh in his upcoming biography ‘An Ordinary Life: A Memoir’ and his shocking revelation created a stir among people. Nawaz reveals in his biography, “Niharika was an intelligent girl. Being an actor herself meant that she knew and understood my struggle for work… She would call me in frequent spurts throughout the day demanding to know of my whereabouts… (Then) The regularity of the questions felt like being nagged non–stop…”

“Niharika obviously expected some of the sweet conversations that lovers have, to take place between us. But I was quite a selfish b*****d. I had a plain aim: go to her house, make out and leave. I couldn’t talk lovey-dovey too much. It finally struck her that I was a rascal who cared only for himself,” he added further.

But people were curious to know how Niharika would react to the developments. Breaking her silence, she told Hindustan Times, “Nawaz and I had a brief relationship during the making of Miss Lovely that lasted less than a few months. So today, when he paints me as a woman in fur enticing him into her bedroom with candles, or desperately calling him and mailing other women on his behalf, I can only laugh. He obviously wants to sell his book and it would appear that he is willing to exploit and disrespect a woman just to do so.

“He has chosen to fabricate stories and manipulate a fleeting relationship. None of what he has written has been with my knowledge, let alone my consent. It is this very aspect of Nawaz that caused me to end my relationship with him in the first place. I have always maintained that he’s a brilliant actor. However, I had hoped these acting skills would have remain confined only to the screen. Still, I wish him well,” Niharika added.

Well, it would be rather interesting to see his life through his book and to know more about his candid relationship with other women, and more shocking revelations which he has made in his biography.