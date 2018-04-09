Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants to get it right…
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is portraying the role of Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray in a biopic, said that it was necessary to master the ease and speed with which the leader delivered speeches.
Siddiqui, who was at the ‘Goa Fest 2018’ here, said the film is one his most challenging projects. “One of the important aspects of Balasaheb’s character was the ease and the speed of his public speeches. It is important for me to get this ease and speed,” Siddiqui said.
The actor, who is originally from Hindi speaking belt, said he is taking tuition to get his Marathi accent right. “The film is being shot in Hindi and Marathi. Till a month ago, I could not speak Marathi but I have started taking tuition. The film’s shooting is expected to be wrapped up by June,” he said.
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Parliament washout: A wasted Budget session in Parliament
The Budget session of Parliament, which finally ended last week, set a new low in several ways. Though pandemonium, disruptions…
Reorienting India’s export strategy
The global headlines these days are dominated by the unfolding trade spat between the United States and China. It seems…
BJP ready to share political space again
As expected, the Foundation Day Rally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a grand success as far as…
Nepalese prime minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli to India an opportunity to mend fences
The visit of the newly-elected Nepalese prime minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli to India is an opportunity for both countries…
Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan’s conviction polarised society in two streams pro and anti
The conviction of Bollywood star Salman Khan on Thursday in the case of killing blackbucks, a rare and protected antelope,…