Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play Bal Thackeray in biopic; check out the details

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the talented actors in Bollywood and he has showed his acting skills in many movies and now the buzz is that the actor will portray late Bal Thackeray in his biopic. There is no official confirmation but the rumours could be true,the first look of the underproduction venture will be unveiled on December 21, 2017.

According to DNA.com the makers are trying to keep things under wrap and most of the things will be revealed on the 21 December at the launch.Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen at the event of first-look launch.

Rajyasabha MP Sanjay Raut and Shiv Sena spoke person has been working on the story line of the biopic since 4 years, he told DNA, “As someone who spent a lot of time with Balasaheb I know there is so much in his life that lends itself to the big screen.”

“Balasaheb was a mass leader and I want this to be a mainstream popular film which will strike a chord with all those who know about him and his struggle,” he said.

Raut added, “I’ve tried to be as true to the subject as cinematically possible without any interference from anyone, including the Thackeray family.”