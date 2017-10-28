Nawazuddin Siddiqui named as a brand ambassador of Janalakshmi that is soon to become Jana Small Finance Bank

Bangalore: Janalakshmi Financial Services is the largest MFI in India and will soon launch its operations as Jana Small Finance Bank. The organization has associated with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the famous Indian film actor, as their brand ambassador. Through short films the organization showcases Nawaz’s humble beginning in the industry and by doing so encourages it’s audience to focus on value of money.

Mr Siddiqui is a star who has grown from the grassroots and understands the value of hard earned money, which is similar to organizations belief of valuing your money.

“Nawaz personifies our brand philosophy and has the connect & credibility that we strive to deliver through our product offerings.“ says Ajay Kanwal, Chief Executive Officer, Janalakshmi Financial Services.

About Janalakshmi (JFS) soon to become Jana Small Finance Bank

The organisation recently received operating licence to set-up a small finance bank. JFS is the largest Micro Finance Institution (MFI) in India. JFS gave out its first loan in October 2000, and currently serves over 5 million families across 250 cities in India. It has over 16,000 employees, referred to as JanaNayaks.

JFS has deep domain expertise in banking and financial services with a world-class leadership team and global partners. It is an organization that is recognized globally as one of the world’s innovative financial institutions working on the problem of financial inclusion. In 2017, JFS was featured in ‘Fortune – The Top 500’ largest corporations in India and was recently awarded India’s Distinctive Goodwill Brand for 2017. In March 2016, JFS was recognised and awarded as the ‘Best Financial Services firm in India’ by VC Circle.