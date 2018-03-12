Nawazuddin Siddiqui CDR controversy: Wife defends Nawazuddin; says all allegations are false and baseless

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently came under the scanner for allegedly spying on his former wife and now, his current wife has come out in his defence. Anjali Siddiqui, told ANI, “As far as call detail record controversy is concerned, the truth will soon be out before everyone. All I can say that all allegations on Nawazuddin are false and baseless. He is being targeted because he is a celebrity”.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ star, on Saturday, responded to the reports doing the rounds that he hired detectives to get the call records of his estranged wife. He had tweeted, “Last evening, I was helping my daughter to prepare her school project Hydroelectric Power Generator & went to her school this morning for Project Exhibition. To my surprise, the media had questions about some random allegations on me #Disgust”.

Last evening, I was helping my daughter to prepare her school project Hydroelectric Power Generator & went to her school this morning for Project Exhibition.

To my surprise the media had questions about some random allegations on me #Disgust pic.twitter.com/APPaEK373q

— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 10, 2018

Earlier, it was reported that Siddiqui and his wife were summoned by Thane’s crime branch in connection with a Call Data Records (CDR) racket that was unearthed in January. The duo had been summoned after some of the arrested accused had told the police that an advocate named Rizwan Siddiqui had obtained the CDR of the actor’s wife from private detectives.