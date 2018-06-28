Nawabzaade song High Rated Gabru: Varun Dhawan and ABCD gang add zing to hit Punjabi track

After wooing us with their stunning chemistry in ‘ABCD 2’, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor groove on singer Guru Randhawa’s Punjabi hit ‘High Rated Gabru’ song along with their ‘ABCD 2’ cast Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande. Earlier, this month, Varun shared a glimpse of their ‘High Rated Gabru’ song by posting a picture from the set. Originally sung by Guru Randhawa, High Rated Gabru is a peppy track which became quite popular last year. The song has been recreated for ‘Nawabzaade’.

Watch the song below:

Slated to release in August this year, ‘Nawabzaade’ brings back Remo D’Souza’s ‘Dance India Dance’ contestants Punit Pathak, Dharmesh and Raghav Juyal among others. In ‘Nawabzaade’, Varun and Shraddha are making a guest appearance in the song.