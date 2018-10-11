Navratri 2018: From Kamariya to Dholi Taro, 10 Bollywood songs for garba-dandiya nights

Navratri is already here, adding colours, charm, and drama to our usual mundane life. The nine-day festival is filled with vibrant clothes, heavy jewellery, and delicious food. But the highlight of the festival is the garba and dandiya we do during the festival. The festival brings out the madness with people singing and dancing away into the wee hours of the night. The festival is just incomplete without Bollywood tracks to move and groove. From the most recent song ‘Kamariya’ to ‘Haye Re Haye Tera Ghunghta’ from ‘Dhongee’, Bollywood has continued the tradition to rock Navratri celebration over the years. Here is a curated playlist of the best Navratri songs.

Kamariya, Mitron (2018)

The ‘Kamariya’ song from Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra’s recent movie ‘Mitron’ has become an internet sensation sort of. The electrifying dance moves of Bhagnani has impressed the audience at such an extent that the internet has started #KamariyaChallenge.

Chogada, Loveyatri (2018)

Chogada- Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain have added a new energetic song to the Navaratri playlist of the fans. The movie is a love story that develops over the festivities of Navratri. With garba being an essential part of the movie, both the leads had to take lessons to learn the dance form.

Udi Udi Jaye, Raees (2017)

The latest to add to the Navratri playlist is ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ from Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan starer ‘Raees’. SRK and Mahira’s chemistry takes the song to altogether different level. The contemporary yet traditional song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi, and Karsan Sagathia.

Nagada, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

The Indian romantic crime drama movie has given us beautiful tracks to groove on. One of the tracks is ‘Nagada’ sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir with lyrics penned by Siddharth-Garima. The song features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Supriya Pathak. The song shows Deepika donning a traditional red lehenga choli and performing Garba in a vengeance.

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

The song from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Goliyon ki Raasleela – Ram Leela’ has amazing beats and dance steps. The song shows Ranveer and Deepika performing coordinated garba moves.

Shubhaarambh, Kai Po Che (2013)

The song ‘Shubhaarambh’ has a typical Gujarati flavour and is a vibrant Garba number. Since the movie is set in Gujarat, it beautifully captures the essence of the festival with a brilliant display of colours and garba raas. The Gujarati lyrics adds more masti to the song making a must-play track in Navratri.

Radha Kaise Na Jale, Lagaan (2001)

The track ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ from the epic-sports drama ‘Lagaan’ depicts Krishna’s naughtiness and how it annoys Radha. The song is perfect Garba song with lyrics that showcase the relationship between Lord Krishna and Radha.

Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

The song is a must in every Navratri playlist. If you dare to neglect this song from the playlist you are going to invite the wrath of the Dandiya gods. The song is a masterpiece by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is beautifully composed by Ismail Darbar. The song features Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai and is a tutorial showing how to perform the dance routine.

Haye Re Haye Tera Ghunghta, Dhongee (1979)

The popular track is from popular movie ‘Dhongee’ and features Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Asrani and Prem Nath in lead roles. The melodious song ‘Haye Re Haye Tera Ghunghta’ is sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. Though it’s been almost three decades to the movie the song is still lively and is on repeat-mode on Navratri nights.

O Sheronwali, Suhaag (1979)

Directed by Manmohan Desai, the film ‘Suhaag’ was the highest earning film in 1979. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rekha, and Parveen Babi in lead roles. The melodious song ‘O Sheronwali’ is sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle. Groove in the holy devotion of Durga Maa with the song.