Navratri 2018: Bollywood celebrities wish fans ‘Happy Navratri’

New Delhi: With the auspicious nine-day period of Navratri commencing on Wednesday, Bollywood stars took to social media to send wishes to their fans and followers. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga’s victory over demon Mahishasura, which signifies victory of good over evil.

Celebrating the onset of the festival, Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen wrote, ” #duggadugga A blessed #navratri to you & all your loved ones!!! May we all celebrate the #Shakti within us & choose to live a life filled with #love & #courage. No greater way to honour #her JAI MATA DI. I love you all sooooooo sooooooo much!!!!” Here’s what the other celebs posted:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Happy Navratri to all my Instafam, may the nine forms of Durga destroy all your hurdles, negativity and fill your life with renewed vigour, positivity, happiness and good fortune.

Juhi Chawla: Navratri, this 9-day festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil, removes all negativities, purifies the mind and cultivates positive virtues. May Nav Durga bless you always.”

Preity Zinta: The colourful festive season of Garba and Dandiya is here! This #Navratri may your lives be filled with positivity and happiness… #HappyNavratri everyone. #JaiMataDi!

The fun-filled festival is celebrated in different ways across the country and involves worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. Over the next nine days, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. The tenth day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashami.