National Food of India: Khichdi, Paani Puri, or Daal Chawal? TV actors on India’s ‘National Dish’

We are a diverse country but there are some elements that bind us together and eating good food is one of them. Our telly actors talk about which dish they would like to name as our National Dish.

Ankit Bathla: Daal chawal as I think it’s something eaten across the country, in different preparations and by people of varied incomes. It’s a perfect source of protein and carbs and is super easy to make.

Romit Raj: I don’t know as we are a country of diverse cultures. We have amazing vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian dishes cooked in different parts of India. So, I feel we should have four national foods from four corners of India. North-kali Dal and butter nan, South- idli and vada, West-khichdi, East- fish curry and Rice

Arjun Bijlani: It should be a complete meal because everyone deserves that as humans. So maybe rice, dal, sabzi and roti.

Sourabh Raaj Jain: Can I be bit funny. It should be ‘opinion tadka markey’, it seems everybody is making this dish these days.

Sneha Wagh: Actually, I don’t know much about this. But according to my mom, Khichadi is a very secular dish, and is made in every state, under different names and different ingredients. Like in South, it’s missibella rice, in the North, there is Daliya khichadi. It is also there in the East and West. This is why it’s appropriate to have khichadi as the national dish.

Shakti Arora: I think that’s daal chawal is our national dish. Most of the people consume this food on a daily basis. But chole bhature would be interesting as well.

Jasmin Bhasin: I think paani puri, because it’s one thing which is eaten and really enjoyed in every part of our country. All the states have given it a different name but the flavour stays the same.

Sheeba: The North, South, East, and West boast of different fresh produce, so it’s difficult to make sure every single Indian has access to the same food.

Priyamvada Kant: Khichdi because it’s the most basic and pan India. All cultures have it as a part of their cuisines and enjoy it. It’s simple to make and can be eaten in sickness and good health.

Sachin Parikh: As being a proud Gujarati I believe “GUJRATI THEPLAS” should be the national food.

Reason: Easy to clear this bill in the parliament to declare Thepla as a “national food” because Modiji will also agree to it without any doubt.

Saurabh Pandey: Dal Chawal because it’s eaten all over India and many other parts of the world where Indians live. Simple to make and truly a staple food if India.

Ssharad Malhotraa: National food should be rajma chawal…economical and easily accessible for the masses too…Being a Punjabi it happens to be my favorite so I’m a little partial towards it as well.

Vahbiz Dorabjee: Well my all time favorite food is Indian food and I think it should be the national food. I have travelled abroad and I have tasted nothing that beats Indian food. And by Indian food it can be anything home made daal chawal or Punjabi or Moghlai.