National Film Awards 2018: Bollywood congratulates the winners

New Delhi: The Bollywood fraternity showered love and congratulated the winners of 65th National Film Awards on Friday. The National Film Awards winners’ list was announced earlier today which saw the best of talents honoured for their expertise in different areas of filmmaking.

Late actress Sridevi was conferred with the Best Actress award for her film ‘Mom’ following which her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor along with their father, Boney Kapoor released a joint statement to express their happiness. Karan Johar and Tappsee Pannu took to Twitter to congratulate the partners of ‘The Ghazi Attack’ for winning the national award in the category of Best Telugu film.

The actress wrote, “So so proud to be a part of a film winning National award. #Ghazi Love and hugs to my entire team!”

The director also congratulated Abbas Ali Moghul for winning the award of Best Action Direction for ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion and ‘Bahubali’. He wrote, “.@DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 stands tall and proud to collaborate with such exceptional visionaries ….the genius of @ssrajamouli the bravery of @Shobu_ and #prasad ! Brilliance of @RanaDaggubati and #prabhas thank you @AAFilmsIndia !! CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

Rajkumar Rao’s ‘Newton’ also won the award for Best Hindi Film. He tweeted, “#Newton won the National award for the best Hindi film. Such a proud moment for all of us. Congratulations team #Newton & @TripathiiPankaj for this well deserved special mention. @Amit_Masurkar @aanandlrai @DrishyamFilms @ManMundra @cypplOfficial.”