National Education Day: Devoleena, Tejasswi and other TV celebs on importance of ‘Education’

National Education Day is an annual observance in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of independent India, who served from 15 August 1947 until 2 February 1958. National Education Day of India is celebrated on 11 November every year.

For a modern society, education is very important. The old values of education and ethics have been sweeping slowly so it is the right time to get educated with inculcating the history to the students. There is nowhere one can teach culture, education in the right process to transform the culture to modern society. It is the perfect stage to mold a person into a complete leader with all the human emotions, values and heritage. These days students are influenced by some of the bad events that are happening around the world, so it is necessary to develop them in a perfect path. Tv celebs speaks about the importance of education.

Shubhangi Atre: Education is not just to read and write. It is about using education for their own advantages and to utilize the knowledge for self growth. Also one can lead their own life without depending on others. It is not about making people literate, literacy is entirely different education. Literacy is meant for ability to read and write, whereas education is finding out the reason behind everything and using the reading writing skills to improve their lives. It helps the countries to grow economically and cherish with prosperity. To live flawless life, education is very important for every individual.

Suyyash Rai: Education help us to live independently and to gain freedom. In any way education will protect a person both financially and also to live their life on their foot. It allows to set standards of life. It will provide wise knowledge to understand the results of wrong decisions and help to find alternative ways. It will rule the uneducated persons and protect the world from the dangers caused by them and help them to improve the life style by implementing laws to control them in case of any misbehavior. It will help to understand each and every individual roles and responsibility to build the society.

Kunal Jaisingh: The first thing that strikes me about education is knowledge gain. Education gives us a knowledge of the world around us and changes it into something better. It develops in us a perspective of looking at life. It helps us build opinions and have points of view on things in life. In the era we living I feel everyone have right to get educated.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Education makes us capable of interpreting things. It is not just about lessons in textbooks. It is about the lessons of life. One thing I wish I can do is, to provide education for all, no child left behind and change the world for good. I’m happy that our government is funding for education in undeveloped areas.

Tejasswi Prakash: Education allows us to connect the dots of the various pieces of information we gather and interpret it based on our own diaspora. Formal education is one way to gain knowledge but the interaction with people and being critical and in the moment of what surrounds us allows application and the personal growth that creates a thoughtful person.

Manish Goplani: Education is studying different kinds of subjects to gain knowledge and understanding and trying to apply it in daily life. Education is also learning something practically. Education doesn’t mean to just go schools and colleges daily and attend exams, it is meant for gathering knowledge relating it to our lives. It makes a human being, something more than actually he was provided with. Education is not only for utilizing ourselves, but also it can be used to improve other peoples’ lives.

Mahika Sharma: Education is the ability to think, apply it in the world and to know the value of life. It doesn’t limit with self education, but also to spread it to every human around us. There is no end for education in each and every stage of human life we learn something. It is not about learning life, but education itself is a life. It is the key to finding great characters hidden in every individual. It will help us to know what harm we are doing to the world and guide us to protect the world from all dangers which are caused by human beings. This is the wealth which can be transformed from ages to ages.

Manu Punjabi: Education is knowing about the facts of life. In every part of our life we learn in different forms. Education is not to mug up, but just to understand how to create the world around us and how to sustain it for future generations and how to develop relations for existence. The role of education is meant for developing something new rather than relying on the old innovations. One should be able to identify what he knows and what he doesn’t know. It is the only way to win the world. It is to think deeply about something till its roots and understand the intention behind it.