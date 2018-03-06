Nargis Rabadi aka Shammi aunty is no more; here’s everything you need to know about her

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89. Shammi had worked in many popular films like ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, ‘Dil’ and so on. Her funeral shall be performed at Oshiwara cemetery later on Tuesday. After her death, megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his emotions on Twitter.

He wrote, “Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!! A long suffered illness, age ..Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away .. (sic).”

But who is Shammi?