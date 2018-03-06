Nargis Rabadi aka Shammi aunty is no more; here’s everything you need to know about her
Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89. Shammi had worked in many popular films like ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, ‘Dil’ and so on. Her funeral shall be performed at Oshiwara cemetery later on Tuesday. After her death, megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his emotions on Twitter.
He wrote, “Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!! A long suffered illness, age ..Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away .. (sic).”
But who is Shammi?
Here are a few things to know about the other “Shammi” of Bollywood
Shammi is also known as?
Shammi also known Nargis Rabadi was born in a Parsi household in Mumbai. She was only 3 when her father passed away. As she grew up she started to cook with her mother in Parsi events, for a living.
Elder sister fashion designer
Eldest sister Nina Rabadi was a fashion designer. Shammi was paid Rs. 100 per month at her job at Johnson and Johnsons, where she started working after her studies.
Shammi's first film
At the early age of 18 she signed her first film ‘Ustad Pedro’. This was in 1949. Actor- producer Sheikh Mukhtar met Shammi and found her to be the right person for the role. This was also because of her good spirit that she won the role. Actor- producer Mukhtar was in search for a second lead for his film and found Shammi to be perfect. As the name 'Nargis' already existed in the industry, listening to his advice, Nargis changed her name to Shammi.
Shammi's first lead role
After playing second lead role in ‘Ustad Pedro’, Shammi got a lead role in film ‘Malhar’. The film earned popularity for its hit songs.
Friends in industry
As Shammi became popular she also made friends with many Bollywood actors including legendary actors such as Nargis Dutt and Dilip Kumar. Her bond with Nargis was especially close one.
Married to Sultan Ahmed
At 30 she got married to filmmaker Sultan Ahmed. However, the marriage lasted only for 7 years.
She worked in popular TV shows
Her role in the industry was not limited to films. She even worked in popular television shows such as ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’, ‘Zabaan Sambhal Ke’, ‘Shriman Shrimati’, ‘Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Who’ and ‘Filmi Chakkar’. After sixty years of experience in the industry Shammi produced films and TV shows
Favourite grandmother
She was industries favourite grandmother. She played nani-dadi roles in several films including ‘Coolie No 1’, ‘Hum’, ‘Mardon Wali Baat’, ‘Gurudev’, ‘Gopi Kishan’, ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ and ‘Imtihaan’, from 1990 to 2000.
Shammi's comeback
In 2013, in ‘Shirin Farhad ki Toh Nikal Padi’, starring Farah Khan and Boman Irani, Shammi made a comeback.