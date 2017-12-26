Nargis Fakhri is over Uday Chopra, is this man her new boyfriend?

Nargis Fakhri is celebrating her Christmas with her alleged boyfriend and it is not Uday Chopra, he is Matt Alonzo, an American director and video editor. Alonzo got his big break when he filmed and edited Lil Wayne’s 2008 concert that received over 10 million Youtube views.

The actress has uploaded some candid pictures of her with the director and after watching the pictures they seems to be really close in the relationship. Nargis captioned the picture as: “‘Tis the season to enjoy sharing food, fun and festivities with loved ones ! Merry Christmas Everyone! #GreyGooseLife #merrychristmas” [sic.]

Nargis recently made headlines when she visited Yash Chopra’s bungalow in Juhu, the meeting gave rise to speculations that Uday and Nargis are patching up and soon they will get married.She even met Uday’s mother and the meeting sparked the rumour more. However, Nargis’ spokesperson has denied all the reports that have been doing the rounds in tinsel town.

“Nargis is in Mumbai for a brief period only and has meetings lined up with a music label for her upcoming single with American rapper-singer, Snoop Dogg. There will be several other meetings for upcoming projects as well. Nargis is presently based out of New York and not Mumbai,” Nargis’ spokesperson told Mumbai Mirror.