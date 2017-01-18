Narendra Jha opens up about his roles in ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Raees’

Mumbai: Two big budget movie ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Raees’ are going hit theatre on 25th December, 2017. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Raees’ reveals the edgy, raw demeanour as he plays a man on the wrong side of the law, and, Hrithik Roshan movie is based on terrible tragedy.

Narendra Jha will be seen in both movie in totally opposite role in ‘Raees’ he is playing role of Mumbai Don, and, in ‘Kaabil’ as a Cops.

Free Press Journal talks with Narendra Jha about his role, acting, he said, “In Raees I’m playing a ‘Mumbai Don’ role, who help Raees- Shah Rukh Khan in the movie and my role is very powerful and important character in a film. In ‘Kaabil’, my character is cops, who is a search operation in the case.”

“While Shah Rukh and Hrithik are very good person. They are very sincere and hard working actor. Their no comparison in both actor’s, I like Shah Rukh as well as Hrithik,” he added.

“ My Favourite actors in Bollywood is Nana Patekar, Late Om Puri, Irffan Khan and in Hollywood Robert Pattinson. But my acting is come as natural and its pure. I don’t follow anyone while in acting” He revealed.

Narendra Jha said, “my upcoming is going to released in this year. There are two movie ‘2016: The End’ and ‘Veeram’, ‘2016 The End’ will going to released in February-March and ‘Veeram’ will hit on April- May.”