Narayan movie: Review, Cast, Story, Director

Film: Narayan

Cast: Jogesh Sehdeva, Rahuul Aamath, Eklavey Kashyap, Harinder Singh Sekhon, Karishma Singh

Director: Jogesh Sehdeva

Rating: * ½

This story of a former college level boxer, Narayan, 40, (Jogesh Sehdeva), having to get back into gear after his ungrateful teenager son, Kabeer (Eklavey Kashyap) gets involved with an underworld gang distributing heroin within the city, is just an excuse for the director cum hero to get into fight mode and don the Salman-Akshay hat.

That Narayan comes from a middle-class background and now has a portly well-rounded middle is quite acceptable but having him do the impossible – beat up guys younger, more muscular and fitter than him, is something one can’t swallow given the timeframe of the entire set-up. He is pitted against really huge professional bodybuilders who look the part of mean fighters and despite his 6 plus height, the transformation isn’t quite believable.

The freestyle winner-takes-all fight choreography is neither slick nor entertainingly presented. The stridently studied villainy by gang boss Rana (Raahul Aamath) is too staccato to be effective and the father-son relationship between Narayan and Kabeer also comes off as contrived and unbelievable. There’s really no depth or style in this telling and the content is entirely plagiarised from mainstream potboilers. Strictly avoidable!