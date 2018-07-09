Nandita Das to speak at Les Napoleons in France

Mumbai: Actor-director Nandita Das will be speaking at Les Napoleons session in France’s Arles. The 48-year-old actor, known for films such as “Fire” and “1947: Earth”, will talk about the importance and relevance of truth in art and cinema.

Das will be participating in two sessions. In the first session, Das will be joined by Canada’s Ambassador to France Isabelle Hudon, and both of them will engage in a conversation about the role of women in society.

The second session will be a closing keynote address by Das on the theme ‘Art & Truth’. “I am most delighted to be invited to a very special edition on ‘Truth’ by ‘Les Napoleons” in Arles, France. As a speaker in two sessions, I am glad I have gotten the opportunity to discuss subjects that are very close to my heart – Art & Truth and Role of women in society and cinema,” Das said in a statement.

The director is currently awaiting the release of her passion project, “Manto”, a biopic on celebrated Urdu short story writer Saadat Hasan Manto.

Das said the film, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the title role, helped her delve into the complex world of truth and art.

“‘Manto’, my next directorial venture has helped me delve into these subjects even more. For me, cinema has always been a means to understand and share thoughts and ideas that are of interest. And the complex relationship between truth and art is something worth exploring,” Das said.

“Manto saw his stories as a mirror to the society. He never gave up being truthful despite six court cases and much opposition from even friends and family. It is a huge honour for me to be able to participate in this event. I am also looking forward to hearing the other eminent speakers,” she added.

The special event will take place from July 18 to July 21.

Les Napoleons, a network of French communication professionals, which often holds discussions and debates on crucial issues, has hosted the likes of Former US President Barack Obama in the past.