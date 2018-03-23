‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ trailer: Akshay Kumar unveils trailer of Guru Nanak Dev’s spiritual journey, watch

The makers of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ released the trailer of the film which tells spiritual journey of Guru Nanak Devji- the first Sikhi guru and the founder of Sikhism. The film is based on the life and teaching of Guru Nanak Devji. Interestingly, Khiladi Kumar, Akshay did lend his support to the film and shared the trailer of the film. Sharing the trailer, Akshay wrote, “Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s journey across the world, spreading the message of ‘Ik Onkar’ will be witnessed this Vaisakhi. Watch the official trailer of @NSF_Film here! @Viacom18Movies #GurbaniMedia @TSeries @arrahman”.

In the film, Guru Nanak is shown through computer graphics. Music of the film plays an important role and gives you a feeling of spirituality.

To know, the film engulfed in controversy for almost three years. The film was released on April 2015 but later withdrawn from the theatres. Various Sikh organisations were up in arms against the film saying that it violated the Sikh maryada by portraying Guru and his family members in human form. However, the film was well-received at the Cannes Films Festival in 2014, at Toronto (October 2014) and Los Angeles (November 2014).

The film stars Arif Zakaria, Puneet Sikka, Adil Hussain, Ms. Shraddha Kaul, Anurag Arora, Narendra Jha and Govind Pandey among others, releases on April 13.