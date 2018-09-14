Nana Patekar shares ‘The Nun’ meme made on him by AIB, and this is how internet reacted
The memes on the movie ‘The Nun’ have been going viral on social media for a while now, many people made some hilarious memes on the poster of the movie and the memes were made even more popular by the comedy collective AIB.
AIB targeted every famous celebrity from Aamir Khan to Shakti Kapoor, they even made a meme on PM Narendra Modi. They also made a meme on actor Nana Patekar which they captioned, “Bhagwan ka diya sab hai”.
Here is what AIB posted
View this post on Instagram
Few weeks later Nana saw AIB’s post and shared it captioning, “Too epic ! �”
View this post on Instagram
After Nana shared the post AIB commented on the picture, saying, “Ab bol sakte hai Bhagwan ka diya sab hai”.
After Nana shared the post , his fans were thrilled and they replied and they commented
Here are some more Nun memes AIB posted
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram