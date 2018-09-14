Nana Patekar shares ‘The Nun’ meme made on him by AIB, and this is how internet reacted

The memes on the movie ‘The Nun’ have been going viral on social media for a while now, many people made some hilarious memes on the poster of the movie and the memes were made even more popular by the comedy collective AIB.

AIB targeted every famous celebrity from Aamir Khan to Shakti Kapoor, they even made a meme on PM Narendra Modi. They also made a meme on actor Nana Patekar which they captioned, “Bhagwan ka diya sab hai”.

Here is what AIB posted

View this post on Instagram Bhagwan ka diya sab hai A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on Sep 4, 2018 at 3:48am PDT

Few weeks later Nana saw AIB’s post and shared it captioning, “Too epic ! �”

View this post on Instagram Too epic ! 😂 A post shared by Nana patekar (@nana.patekar) on Sep 11, 2018 at 3:39pm PDT

After Nana shared the post AIB commented on the picture, saying, “Ab bol sakte hai Bhagwan ka diya sab hai”.

After Nana shared the post , his fans were thrilled and they replied and they commented

Here are some more Nun memes AIB posted

View this post on Instagram chhu ke daud kachra A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on Sep 4, 2018 at 6:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram daisy jaisi koi nahi A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on Sep 4, 2018 at 5:52am PDT