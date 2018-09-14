Free Press Journal
Home / Entertainment / Nana Patekar shares ‘The Nun’ meme made on him by AIB, and this is how internet reacted

Nana Patekar shares ‘The Nun’ meme made on him by AIB, and this is how internet reacted

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 14, 2018 07:06 pm
The memes on the movie ‘The Nun’ have been going viral on social media for a while now, many people made some hilarious memes on the poster of the movie and the memes were made even more popular by the comedy collective AIB.

AIB targeted every famous celebrity from Aamir Khan to Shakti Kapoor, they even made a meme on PM Narendra Modi. They also made a meme on actor Nana Patekar which they captioned, “Bhagwan ka diya sab hai”.

Here is what AIB posted


 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bhagwan ka diya sab hai

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on

Few weeks later Nana saw AIB’s post and shared it captioning, “Too epic ! �”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Too epic ! 😂

A post shared by Nana patekar (@nana.patekar) on

After Nana shared the post AIB commented on the picture, saying, “Ab bol sakte hai Bhagwan ka diya sab hai”.

After Nana shared the post , his fans were thrilled and they replied and they commented

Here are some more Nun memes AIB posted

 

View this post on Instagram

 

chhu ke daud kachra

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

daisy jaisi koi nahi

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Alexa, delete aib

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on

