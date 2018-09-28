Nana Patekar set to initiate legal action against Tanushree Dutta seeking apology over ‘false allegations’

In the latest development in the ongoing Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar controversy, the Housefull 4 actor is all set to seek legal recourse. Nana’s lawyer informed ANI that they are in process of sending a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta as she has made false allegations and has spoken untruth.

“We will send the notice later today which will be basically a notice seeking apology for her statements making allegations,” Nana’s lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar to ANI. According to Tanushree, she was allegedly sexually harassed on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss by Nana Patekar. The alleged incident took place in the year 2008. Nana Patekar has slammed all her allegations against him.

Meanwhile, earlier today, many Bollywood celebs like Sawara Bhasker, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna came out and supported Tanushree for speaking up and Twinkle even called her a brave.

Apart from that, Ganesh Acharya and the producer of the film Rakesh Sarang supported Nanna and termed Tanushree’s allegations false and baseless.

Ganesh Acharya praise Nana Patekar and said, “He’s a very sweet person, he can never do that. He is very helpful and he has actually helped a lot of artistes in the industry, he can never do anything like that.”