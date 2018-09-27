Nana Patekar refutes Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment allegations, says ‘there were 50-100 people on set with me’

Tanushree Dutta, who has stayed away from the world of Bollywood, is making news in media reports of late for her latest revelations. With #MeToo campaign gaining momentum, it seems to have inspired the actress who has now made shocking allegations against veteran actor Nana Patekar. The actress accused the actor of sexually harassing her whilst they were shooting for a song ‘Nathni Utaro’ for the film Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. And now Nana Patekar has slammed the actress and her allegations and spoke on the ongoing matter.

In an interview with Time Now, the actor was asked about the allegations put on him by actress Tanushree Dutta , on which he said, ““What can I do about it? You tell me.”

When probed further, he went on to laugh, and say, “What does she mean by sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on set with me [at that time]…”

Nana Patekar also said that he would see what he could do about it legally. “I’ll see, it’s a waste talking,” he said, adding that the media will “play up anything”.

Yesterday Ganesh Acharya slammed Tanushree’s allegaions on Nana Patekar, and today filmmaker Rakesh Sarang comes out in support of Nana. Sarang alleged that Tanushree misunderstood the actions of the actor. According to his quotes that he has given to the media recently, Sarang has claimed that Tanushree Dutta misjudged everything including Nana’s encouragement. Rakesh Sarang has mentioned that he was shooting for a song after many years because of which he was just super excited. Furthermore, Sarang also asserted that no one would try to harass someone in front of 400 people.