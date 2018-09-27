Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / Nana Patekar refutes Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment allegations, says ‘there were 50-100 people on set with me’

Nana Patekar refutes Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment allegations, says ‘there were 50-100 people on set with me’

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 27, 2018 06:08 pm
FOLLOW US:

Happy Birthday Nana Patekar, Nana Patekar, Nana Patekar birthday special, Nana Patekar's famous dialogues, Nana Patekar's movies, 10 famous dialogues of the real Natsamrat, real natsamrat of Bollywood

Tanushree Dutta, who has stayed away from the world of Bollywood, is making news in media reports of late for her latest revelations. With #MeToo campaign gaining momentum, it seems to have inspired the actress who has now made shocking allegations against veteran actor Nana Patekar. The actress accused the actor of sexually harassing her whilst they were shooting for a song ‘Nathni Utaro’ for the film Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. And now Nana Patekar has slammed the actress and her allegations and spoke on the ongoing matter.

In an interview with Time Now, the actor was asked about the allegations put on him by actress Tanushree Dutta , on which he said, ““What can I do about it? You tell me.”

When probed further, he went on to laugh, and say, “What does she mean by sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on set with me [at that time]…”


Also Read: Ganesh Acharya is a bloody liar, him and Nana Patekar called MNS to vandalize my car: Tanushree Dutta

Nana Patekar also said that he would see what he could do about it legally. “I’ll see, it’s a waste talking,” he said, adding that the media will “play up anything”.

Yesterday Ganesh Acharya slammed Tanushree’s allegaions on Nana Patekar, and today filmmaker Rakesh Sarang comes out in support of Nana. Sarang alleged that Tanushree misunderstood the actions of the actor. According to his quotes that he has given to the media recently, Sarang has claimed that Tanushree Dutta misjudged everything including Nana’s encouragement. Rakesh Sarang has mentioned that he was shooting for a song after many years because of which he was just super excited. Furthermore, Sarang also asserted that no one would try to harass someone in front of 400 people.

 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Excess of Aadhaar injurious to health

    Aadhaar is good but an excess of it can be injurious to your health. That, in a nutshell, is the…

  • Bank mergers: Abracadabra! Mess vanishes!

    There is trouble that is bubbling inside India’s financial cauldron. The three witches cackle, stir their brooms in the broth,…

  • Better being unique than being the best

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the legality of Aadhaar restricting it to disbursement of social benefits and junking its…

  • Last days of CJI

    The 45th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has just three days to go before he vanishes into history…

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…