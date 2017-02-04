Nana Patekar does commercial films just for money

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s Welcome Back, is all set to return the silver-screen with his upcoming film Wedding Anniversary.

Directed by Sudhanshu Jha, the film is about a couple’s plan to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in Goa. Talking about the film, Nana shares, “People praise actors for dialogues but their praise is actually for the writers who write them, still we feel very nice. It feels even nicer when you do a film like Welcome Back and then do you a film like Wedding Anniversary. Especially for somebody like me who comes from a theatre background, the film has been a nice experience. But we also need money, so we have to do films like Welcome Back. What matters in any film, is how you tell it, and it usually depends on how passionately you are willing to say it. Sudhanshu Jha is a gifted director who has an extremely job in this film. The experience of working on this film has been so overwhelming that I didn’t even realize how the time has passed. I do commercial films just for money but this film is different.”

The 66-year-old National Award-winning actor says that he doesn’t really care for box-office collections. “I usually don’t care about how much a film makes at the box-office, I never bother even knowing. But whenever I play a character, it becomes a part of my life. As Nana Patekar, I believe that I’ve lived with characters’ happiness and sorrows more than my own. So I don’t even know my own sorrows, or happy memories. So sometimes it’s a weird zone to be in because when I come back home, I don’t know what to say. But as an actor, our life is such, we become used to it, and we keep searching for those moments again in front of the camera. That’s a part of our life,” he told reporters at the audio launch of the film.

Nana wants to do more social work and he is already busy helping quite a few people through his organization Naam Foundation. “I feel so blessed to have reached where I am today. Whatever I wanted or I had thought for myself, I’ve it and I feel that now it’s my time to give back to society. That’s why I end up doing more social work than films these days. We have been helping farmers and we are planning to give 2.5 lacs each to families of soldiers who have lost their life on the line of duty. We have about 400 families and we need 10 crores. I don’t want people to misunderstand me but I believe as a responsible person, it’s my duty to start the initiative. I will donate 1 crore from my pocket and I want people to help with the rest, whatever they can donate. It’s not about how much, but it’s about appreciating our soldiers. The government is helping them but we don’t want them to think that people of India don’t care for them. I think we need to think about them and their families. I feel so grateful that whenever I run short of money, I can just sign a film, quote an amount, and producers are kind enough to give me. But I feel responsible and I want to give back now,” he signs off.

The film, which also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee and Mahie Gill, will release on February 17.