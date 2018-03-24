Namastey England: Parineeti Chopra’s on-set fun with her stylist will make you go ROLF, watch
Parineeti Chopra is currently in Punjab for the shooting of her upcoming movie ‘Namastey England’ co-starring Arjun Kapoor. From the announcement to now, Parineeti always makes sure to give her fans a sneak peek from the sets. Meanwhile, now, Parineeti has shared a cute, hilarious video with her stylist Sanjana Batra. Parineeti captioned the video saying, ‘Hit me up. And she did.’
In the video, we can see Parineeti holding a hair dryer while Sanjana is hitting her with leaves.
‘Namastey England’ will release on December 7 and this is third movie that will star Arjun and Parineeti after ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar and Ishaqzaade. The film will mostly be shot in Punjab and Canada.