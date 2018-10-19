Namaste England movie: Review, cast, director

Film: Namaste England

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Alankrita Sahay, Mallika Dua, Hiten Patel, Vinod Nagpal, Satish Kaushik

Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Rating: *

Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s attempt to relive the glory days of ‘Namaste London’ is bound for failure. It’s been 11 years since that film hit the cinemas and the goodwill for its brief surge at the box-office thanks to some chart-busting numbers and funny moments, has long since evaporated. This attempted sequel follows the same jingoistic route to England, but the road to everlasting love gets steamrolled by ridiculous caveats and pecuniary story-telling. The son-of-the-soil going to England to rope in his truant wife is the regurgitated theme. This is a Bollywood fantasy where legalities, marriage, and love don’t mean much other than as tools used by the scriptwriters to manipulate the story to its preconceived climax.

The narrative begins in Amritsar where Param (Arjun Kapoor) and Jasmeet (Pariniti Chopra) meet, fall in love and get married. She wants to work, but her Daaji’s condition before the nuptials was that she wouldn’t be allowed to. Jasmeet could well have cocked a hoop and done what she pleased, Param willing. But love and respect for family puts the breaks on her ambitions. If that was so why then would she willingly put her marriage in jeopardy, get into a fake marriage with Samir (Aditya Seal) and move to England?

There’s really little logic to what transpires out here. Suresh Nair and Ritesh Shah concoct blundering plotlines that are so tepid and diminished that they fail to rouse interest or make sense. The choice of England for this nonsensical drama itself is bewildering. Param’s attempts to win back his recalcitrant wife is even more confounding. After rejecting Jasmeet’s attempts to persuade him into a fake marriage as a means to get to England, he is more than willing to take the illegal route to the distant shore. Once there he befriends Ayesha (Alankrita Sahay) and persuades her to be his pretend fiancée in an attempt to rouse Jasmeet’s jealousy.

And to make matters worse they come up with a plan that may have him tied to Ayesha for life. Even Samir’s reason for an ‘illegal’ wife is preposterous. His nonagenarian, cancer-stricken Dadaji (Vinod Nagpal) may have expressed a desire for his lothario grandson to marry a desi wife and I am sure there would have been plenty of ‘suitables’ available through the internet for him to choose from. So for him to use Gurnaam Singh Visa (Satish Kaushik) in Amritsar, to get his job done was certainly far-fetched. They are a bizarre set of events that only a Bollywood filmmaker would come up with!

Puerile attempts to play around with institutions like marriage coupled with regressive dialogues that relegate women to household chores and making babies make this facile attempt to look progressive feel even more hollow and meaningless. You also get an ear full of Param ‘gyaan’ where he talks about India achieving ‘Mangalyaan’ at the price of a rickshaw ride while spreading it on thicker, with the prediction that in 50 years every foreigner would want to be called an Indian.

The presence of Gurnaam Singh Visa was meant to instill humour in the outlandish byplay but instead, it adds to the ridiculousness of the hare-brained plot. Frankly, you’d need a whole sack full of salt to take all this nonsense in your stride. Neither the jaded music compositions, the juvenile antics, the dreamily lensed cinematography nor the delinquent direction can lure you into the theatres for this monstrosity!