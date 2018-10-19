‘Namaste England’ full movie leaked online in HD quality; can affect box office collection

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s film Namaste England has been leaked online. The movie is available on various websites. Surprisingly, some of the torrent sites also offers HD print of the film which can attract more users to watch it for free online.

This is not the first time that a Bollywood film has got leaked online. Earlier, some of the popular films like Great Grand Masti, Majhi: The Mountain Man and others had also been leaked online. Hence, Namaste England makers might face huge losses at the box office.

Namaste England was released in theatres on Thursday, and in few hours the movie got leaked. The film stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineet Chopra pairing up for the second time since Ishaqzaade in 2012. It is the sequel to the 2007 film Namaste London that starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.